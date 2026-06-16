Pag-IBIG Fund offers members SAFE haven

The Pag-IBIG Fund has launched the Special Assistance for Financial Emergencies (SAFE) loan, offering up to P10,000 in low-cost cash assistance to members facing urgent needs amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The program extends Pag-IBIG’s support to Filipino workers and their families, building on an earlier benefits package for repatriated overseas Filipino workers from the Middle East. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver timely, practical assistance to Filipinos in times of crisis.
Human Settlements Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the SAFE loan is another concrete way the government is helping Filipino families weather the fallout from developments abroad.
“Pag-IBIG Fund is offering the SAFE loan so qualified members may have access to affordable cash assistance for urgent household needs, especially as the effects of the Middle East conflict continue to be felt in fuel, electricity, transport and other daily expenses here at home,” Aliling said.
The SAFE loan follows the special benefits package earlier extended to repatriated OFW members.
“Now we are also providing added support to qualified members here at home who may feel the effects through their daily expenses. Pag-IBIG Fund is here to provide help that is practical, affordable and within reach,” Aliling said.
Instant financing
Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the SAFE loan allows qualified members to access quick, affordable cash assistance for urgent needs, providing a safe alternative to abusive and high interest loans.
“We made the SAFE loan simple and easy to access so our members can apply with greater convenience and receive their loans quickly once approved,” Acosta said.
“They may apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG or at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch, and the loan proceeds may be credited directly to their Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus. Its low interest rate, flexible payment terms, and three-month grace period before the first payment make it a more affordable option than many other cash loan options available elsewhere,” she said.
“For a P10,000 loan payable over three years, the monthly payment is as low as P308, giving members a manageable way to address their urgent needs without having to resort to high interest loans,” she added.
Acosta also reminded members that paying their loans on time helps keep Pag-IBIG Fund’s programs strong and available to more members who may also need assistance.
“Pag-IBIG Fund is built on the savings and trust of its members,” she said. “When members borrow responsibly and pay on time, they help keep our programs available so we can continue providing affordable assistance to more Filipino workers and their families.”