Pag-IBIG Fund offers members SAFE haven

The Pag-IBIG Fund has launched the Special Assistance for Financial Emergencies (SAFE) loan, offering up to P10,000 in low-cost cash assistance to members facing urgent needs amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The program extends Pag-IBIG’s support to Filipino workers and their families, building on an earlier benefits package for repatriated overseas Filipino workers from the Middle East. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver timely, practical assistance to Filipinos in times of crisis.

Human Settlements Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the SAFE loan is another concrete way the government is helping Filipino families weather the fallout from developments abroad.