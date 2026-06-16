P1.72-B second Biliran bridge enters feasibility study

DPWH-Biliran District Engineering Office District Engineer Irwin Antonio said the project is undergoing pre-engineering activities, including feasibility assessments, route evaluation, geotechnical investigations and right-of-way studies. The bridge, which will be funded by the Asian Development Bank, is expected to accommodate vehicles weighing up to 30 tons and is targeted for completion by 2032.

The project comes as the existing Biliran Bridge, the province's only permanent land link to Leyte, continues to operate under weight restrictions of 7.5 tons for two-axle trucks and 18 tons for semi-trailer trucks. The bridge gained national attention in December 2024 after a viral video showed it swaying despite the absence of heavy traffic. DPWH has since undertaken a P30-million rehabilitation and a separate P266-million retrofitting program to strengthen and extend the structure's service life.