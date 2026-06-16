Ombudsman taps regional investigative expertise

The Office of the Ombudsman is looking to learn from the investigative practices of other Southeast Asian countries as it pursues cases linked to the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.

Deputy Ombudsman Jose Balmeo Jr. said the Southeast Asian Ombudsman Forum provides member countries an opportunity to exchange investigative methods, intelligence-gathering techniques and case-building strategies.

“It’s a matter of sharing techniques on how to properly conduct an investigation, how to gather data and strengthen cases,” Balmeo said.

The three-day forum, running from 16 to 18 June, is attended by representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.