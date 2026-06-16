Ombudsman taps regional investigative expertise

The Office of the Ombudsman is looking to learn from the investigative practices of other Southeast Asian countries as it pursues cases linked to the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.
Deputy Ombudsman Jose Balmeo Jr. said the Southeast Asian Ombudsman Forum provides member countries an opportunity to exchange investigative methods, intelligence-gathering techniques and case-building strategies.
“It’s a matter of sharing techniques on how to properly conduct an investigation, how to gather data and strengthen cases,” Balmeo said.
The three-day forum, running from 16 to 18 June, is attended by representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.
Balmeo is leading the Philippine delegation while Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla attends the 7th Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goal 16 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In a recorded message, Remulla highlighted the Ombudsman’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving flood control projects.
The Ombudsman said 333 complaints have undergone fact-finding investigations, with 36 advancing to the preliminary investigation stage.
Five cases have so far been filed, including those involving former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, former Representative Zaldy Co and Senator Jinggoy Estrada.