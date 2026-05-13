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Horror meets public awareness in upcoming thriller 'Roots of Contagion'

The lead stars, producers and director of the film Roots of Contagion
The lead stars, producers and director of the film Roots of ContagionJefferson Fernando
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A chilling new suspense-thriller is set to blend fear with social relevance as Roots of Contagion prepares to bring a terrifying biological nightmare to the big screen.

Produced by Pinoyflix Films and directed by Jose ‘JR’ Olinares, the film explores a mysterious botanical threat unfolding inside the campus of Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba. While rooted in suspense and horror, the project also carries a strong message about public health, disease prevention, and hygiene awareness among students and communities.

The lead stars, producers and director of the film Roots of Contagion
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The film’s story conference officially introduced its ambitious concept, positioning the project as more than just a conventional horror movie. Through its intense and realistic narrative, the production hopes to spark conversations about preparedness, sanitation, and collective responsibility during health crises.

Screenplay duties are handled by Prim Lamaroza and SMPI, with the story designed to reflect real-world anxieties surrounding biological threats and emergency response systems. Set against the historic backdrop of Letran Calamba, the movie aims to create an unsettling atmosphere while grounding its themes in situations audiences can relate to.

Leading the cast are young stars Althea AblanKate YalungJohn Arcenas, and Abdul Rahman. Joining them are veteran performers Jeffrey SantosDindo ArroyoLovely RiveroSharmaine SuarezRob SyRamon Christopher Gutierrez, and Valerie Concepcion.

Beyond the film itself, the production also highlights several partnerships that strengthen its advocacy-driven mission. Among the collaborators are Calamba City Risk Reduction Management Office, which helped ground the project’s preparedness messaging in real-world protocols, and Hands of Our Children Movement Inc., the film’s chosen beneficiary organization focused on community welfare.

The project also received support from Jose Magtangol ‘JM’ Carait III and Provincial Tourism of Laguna, further connecting the movie to Laguna’s cultural and educational landscape.

Adding another layer to the film’s advocacy is its partnership with Buenas Distribution Ventures Inc., official distributor of NANO PROTECH, reinforcing the film’s emphasis on health protection and hygiene awareness.

With its mix of psychological tension, campus horror, and socially relevant themes, Roots of Contagion is positioning itself as a genre project that hopes to leave audiences thinking long after the scares fade.

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