Horror meets public awareness in upcoming thriller 'Roots of Contagion'

The film’s story conference officially introduced its ambitious concept, positioning the project as more than just a conventional horror movie. Through its intense and realistic narrative, the production hopes to spark conversations about preparedness, sanitation, and collective responsibility during health crises.

Screenplay duties are handled by Prim Lamaroza and SMPI, with the story designed to reflect real-world anxieties surrounding biological threats and emergency response systems. Set against the historic backdrop of Letran Calamba, the movie aims to create an unsettling atmosphere while grounding its themes in situations audiences can relate to.

Leading the cast are young stars Althea Ablan , Kate Yalung , John Arcenas , and Abdul Rahman . Joining them are veteran performers Jeffrey Santos , Dindo Arroyo , Lovely Rivero , Sharmaine Suarez , Rob Sy , Ramon Christopher Gutierrez , and Valerie Concepcion .

Beyond the film itself, the production also highlights several partnerships that strengthen its advocacy-driven mission. Among the collaborators are Calamba City Risk Reduction Management Office , which helped ground the project’s preparedness messaging in real-world protocols, and Hands of Our Children Movement Inc. , the film’s chosen beneficiary organization focused on community welfare.

The project also received support from Jose Magtangol ‘JM’ Carait III and Provincial Tourism of Laguna , further connecting the movie to Laguna’s cultural and educational landscape.

Adding another layer to the film’s advocacy is its partnership with Buenas Distribution Ventures Inc. , official distributor of NANO PROTECH, reinforcing the film’s emphasis on health protection and hygiene awareness.