Horror meets public awareness in upcoming thriller 'Roots of Contagion'

A chilling new suspense-thriller is set to blend fear with social relevance as prepares to bring a terrifying biological nightmare to the big screen.
Produced by and directed by , the film explores a mysterious botanical threat unfolding inside the campus of . While rooted in suspense and horror, the project also carries a strong message about public health, disease prevention, and hygiene awareness among students and communities.
The film’s story conference officially introduced its ambitious concept, positioning the project as more than just a conventional horror movie. Through its intense and realistic narrative, the production hopes to spark conversations about preparedness, sanitation, and collective responsibility during health crises.
Screenplay duties are handled by and SMPI, with the story designed to reflect real-world anxieties surrounding biological threats and emergency response systems. Set against the historic backdrop of Letran Calamba, the movie aims to create an unsettling atmosphere while grounding its themes in situations audiences can relate to.
Leading the cast are young stars , , , and . Joining them are veteran performers , , , , , , and .
Beyond the film itself, the production also highlights several partnerships that strengthen its advocacy-driven mission. Among the collaborators are , which helped ground the project’s preparedness messaging in real-world protocols, and , the film’s chosen beneficiary organization focused on community welfare.
The project also received support from and , further connecting the movie to Laguna’s cultural and educational landscape.
Adding another layer to the film’s advocacy is its partnership with , official distributor of NANO PROTECH, reinforcing the film’s emphasis on health protection and hygiene awareness.
With its mix of psychological tension, campus horror, and socially relevant themes, is positioning itself as a genre project that hopes to leave audiences thinking long after the scares fade.