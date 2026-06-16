Maersk opens direct China link via Iloilo

Businesses in Western Visayas are set to gain faster access to global markets with shipping giant Maersk launching its PH6 service at International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)-operated Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), providing a direct connection between Iloilo and key trade hubs in China and Hong Kong.

The new service strengthens the region’s export and import capabilities by linking Panay and Western Visayas to Yantian in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, two major gateways for international commerce.

Through these hubs, cargo from the region can reach markets across Asia-Pacific, the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.