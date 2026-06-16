LTO summons van operator over viral fake identity, illegal blinkers

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver and owner of a van featured in a viral video for allegedly using unauthorized blinkers and posing as an agency employee.
This comes as the agency issued a show cause order directing both individuals to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division at 10 a.m. on 23 June.
The investigation stems from the driver’s alleged improper turning maneuver, unauthorized use of signal lights and blinkers, and impersonation of an LTO official.
Agency verification confirmed the driver has no connection to the LTO and is not authorized to represent it.
Authorities cited that the identification card shown by the driver in the video was fake and never issued by the agency.
“This activity causes confusion among the public and may result in accountability for misrepresentation and the unauthorized use of the agency’s name and identity,” the LTO said in a statement.
The driver and the registered owner must submit a sworn explanation addressing charges of reckless driving and the unlawful use of blinkers.
Additionally, the driver must show cause as to why his license should not be permanently suspended or revoked under charges of being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
Pending the investigation, the LTO has preventively suspended the driver’s license for 90 days and placed an alarm on the van.
LTO Chief and Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao warned that the agency will crack down on such violations.
“Using illegal blinking lights and pretending to be an LTO employee is not just a violation of the law, but a serious abuse that can cause confusion and false impressions among the public,” Lacanilao said.