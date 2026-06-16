LTO summons van operator over viral fake identity, illegal blinkers

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver and owner of a van featured in a viral video for allegedly using unauthorized blinkers and posing as an agency employee.

This comes as the agency issued a show cause order directing both individuals to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division at 10 a.m. on 23 June.

The investigation stems from the driver’s alleged improper turning maneuver, unauthorized use of signal lights and blinkers, and impersonation of an LTO official.