LTO orders SUV owner: Surrender illegal sirens

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order Wednesday to the registered owner and driver of a Toyota Fortuner following a viral online video showing the unauthorized use of emergency blinkers and sirens.
Reports said that the agency’s investigation revealed that the footage captured a confrontation between the SUV driver and a motorist who recorded the vehicle using equipment typically reserved for emergency and government response vehicles.
“Blinkers and sirens are not a status symbol. These are reserved only for vehicles with proper authority and are used for genuine emergency response,” LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said. “We will not allow these to be abused to intimidate others or to bypass traffic.”
Following a validation report, the LTO directed the vehicle owner and driver to appear at the Intelligence and Investigation Division of the LTO Central Office on 2 June.
They must explain possible violations, including the unauthorized use of blinkers, operating a vehicle with a siren, and allowing an unauthorized person to drive the vehicle.
The agency also ordered the immediate presentation of the vehicle to remove and surrender the illegal lighting and sound devices.
It also places the Toyota Fortuner under an alarm status, which blocks its registration renewal. The driver’s license involved has also been temporarily suspended for 90 days and must be surrendered to the agency.