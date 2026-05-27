LTO issued show cause order to SUV with illegal blinkers and siren

“Blinkers and sirens are not a status symbol. These are reserved only for vehicles with proper authority and are used for genuine emergency response. We will not allow these to be abused to intimidate others or to bypass traffic,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.

Following the viral incident and initial validation of the report, the LTO directed both the registered owner and driver to appear at the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the LTO Central Office on June 2 to explain possible violations, including unauthorized use of blinkers, operating a motor vehicle with siren, and allowing an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The agency also ordered the immediate presentation of the vehicle—identified as a Toyota Fortuner—for the removal and surrender of the illegal lighting and sound devices.

Lacanilao pointed out that the attached blinkers, sirens, and similar equipment must be removed without proper authorization.

“It is not a decoration, and it does not grant any special privilege on the road,” the LTO Chief added.

The issued SCO placed the vehicle under alarm status with driver’s license temporarily suspended for 90 days and required to submit to the agency.

The agency said it continues to intensify its campaign against vehicles using illegal warning devices as part of efforts to promote discipline, respect, and the equal enforcement of traffic laws in the country.