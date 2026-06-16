Legacy of love and togetherness

Well-respected lawyer Julius Neri and his wife Nelia Garcia Neri, a prominent member of society, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, some members of their wedding entourage and close friends. The gathering brought together people who have been part of their lives and journey through the years, making the occasion a meaningful celebration of love, family and enduring friendships.

A special highlight of the celebration was the blessing given by Father Cef Ledesma who offered prayers of thanksgiving for the couple’s long lasting marriage and the family they have nurtured through the years. Following the blessing, Julius and Nelia renewed their vows, once again pledging their love and commitment to one another in a touching ceremony that moved many of the guests.