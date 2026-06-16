Legacy of love and togetherness

Well-respected lawyer Julius Neri and his wife Nelia Garcia Neri, a prominent member of society, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, some members of their wedding entourage and close friends. The gathering brought together people who have been part of their lives and journey through the years, making the occasion a meaningful celebration of love, family and enduring friendships.
A special highlight of the celebration was the blessing given by Father Cef Ledesma who offered prayers of thanksgiving for the couple’s long lasting marriage and the family they have nurtured through the years. Following the blessing, Julius and Nelia renewed their vows, once again pledging their love and commitment to one another in a touching ceremony that moved many of the guests.
The occasion was made even more special by the presence of Nelia’s sisters, Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat and Elma Garcia Muangkroot, who traveled from the Unites States and Bangkok respectively to be part of this milestone celebration. Their presence underscored the importance of family and added to the joy of the gathering.
Adding a personal touch to the program, their sons Jayjay and Justin delivered heartfelt messages, sharing memories of growing up under the care of loving and dedicated parents. Their speeches reflected the values, strength and unwavering support that Julius and Nelia have given their family through the years.
The couple’s youngest son, Jovi, moved the audience with a beautiful rendition of the song “Music of the Night” from the Broadway musical The Phantom of the Opera, earning warm applause from the attendees.
The grand children also paid tribute to their grandparents by sharing fond childhood memories and special moments they had spent together over the years. Their stories brought both laughter and nostalgia to the celebration. They later delighted everyone with a heartfelt performance that added warmth and joy to the evening.
Filled with touching tributes, music, laughter and treasured memories, the celebration was a fitting tribute to a couple whose six decades of marriage have been marked by mutual respect, unwavering partnership, resilience and a deep dedication to those they hold dear. Their diamond anniversary was not only a celebration of a lasting union but also of the legacy of love and togetherness they have passed on to future generations.