Lawmaker seeks House probe into PhilHealth member's death

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Robert Nazal filed a House resolution calling for an investigation into the case of Marvin Sulit, who died after allegedly being unable to afford medical treatment that could have prolonged his life. Sulit's wife, Maria Lourdes, was reportedly left with P200,000 in hospital charges and was allegedly denied full PhilHealth inpatient benefits because her husband did not meet the minimum confinement requirement.

Nazal said the inquiry would examine possible gaps in policies, including the 24-hour confinement rule, outpatient emergency care coverage and patient transfer procedures, to ensure families are not left burdened by medical expenses during emergencies. PhilHealth, for its part, said it has coordinated with the Sulit family and the concerned hospital to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, assuring members that it "will always stand with our members, especially in their time of need."