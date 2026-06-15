PhilHealth responds as denied benefit case fuels calls for reform

In a statement dated 14 June 2026, PhilHealth said it sympathizes with the family and is now coordinating with them and the hospitals involved.

"We empathize deeply with the family who lost a loved one. We have since reached out to the member's wife and have agreed on the next steps as we explore all avenues of support. We are likewise coordinating with the hospitals to understand the circumstances of the situation, as part of our sustained efforts to improve PhilHealth's responsiveness. Please know that PhilHealth will always stand with our members, especially in their time of need," the agency said.

The statement came after widow Maria Lourdes Sulit shared how her husband, a regular contributor for 25 years, was denied benefits because he had been confined for less than 24 hours, citing existing PhilHealth rules for inpatient claims.

While the agency's response signaled a possible review of the case, it also drew criticism from health advocates and legal observers, who questioned why the intervention came only after the case gained widespread public attention.

Former PhilHealth senior adviser and health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon said the controversy exposes deeper systemic issues.

"This is not just a story of one family's grief — it is a painful indictment of a system that counts hours instead of lives. PhilHealth says it has 'reached out' and is 'reviewing the case.' But compassion delayed is compassion denied. We cannot allow antiquated rules and systemic gaps to decide who gets help. We need to overhaul outdated policies like the 24-hour rule, demand accountability and ensure PhilHealth truly serves the people," Leachon said.

Lawyer Alman-Najar Namla was more critical, describing the agency's response as a reaction to public pressure.

"This is the statement they release after the post went viral. Not when the family was begging at the billing counter. Not when the representative recited circulars to a grieving wife. Only when the public was watching," Namla said.

"Easy words now — where was this empathy at 6 a.m. when she asked for what her husband paid into for 25 years and was told he died too fast to qualify? This is not compassion. This is damage control," he added.

The case has renewed calls to revisit PhilHealth's 24-hour confinement requirement. Critics point out that while PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0020 provides an exception for emergency cases and patients who die within 24 hours of admission, the provision is often not applied in practice.

Sulit earlier appealed to lawmakers and PhilHealth officials to base benefit eligibility on a member's contribution record rather than the length of hospital confinement.

"No one should be told they died 'too soon' to claim what is rightfully theirs," she said.