The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) made it clear on Tuesday that while it provides funding to the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team, it doesn’t have any hand in running it amid the deaths of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

MVPSF president Alfredo “Al” Panlilio said the foundation’s role is simply to provide funding, as it does for other sports organizations.

Baterbonia and Adili passed away last week in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo resigned a week after the tragedy.