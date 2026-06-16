Go presses PhilHealth probe after viral case

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)to review a viral case involving a deceased member whose family reportedly failed to receive benefits after his death.

Go said PhilHealth must determine whether Marvin Sulit should have qualified for emergency care benefits and whether lapses in implementation, processing or communication prevented the family from receiving assistance.

The issue stemmed from a Facebook post by Maria Lourdes Sulit, who recounted the death of her husband from a brain hematoma and the family’s struggle with mounting hospital expenses.