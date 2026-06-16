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GMA Network, Viva Music Group seal landmark partnership

EXECUTIVES from GMA Network Inc. and Viva Music Group gather for a contract signing to launch a 50-50 joint venture aimed at transforming the OPM landscape.
EXECUTIVES from GMA Network Inc. and Viva Music Group gather for a contract signing to launch a 50-50 joint venture aimed at transforming the OPM landscape.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of GMA
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GMA Network Inc., through GMV Studios, has entered into a 50-50 joint venture with Viva Music Group in a landmark agreement aimed at transforming the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) landscape. The partnership covers key areas of the music business, including production, recording, marketing, promotion and distribution, artist management, and music publishing.

The collaboration builds on the long-standing creative relationship between the two entertainment giants, combining GMA Network’s multi-platform reach and roster of talents with Viva Music Group’s extensive music catalog, established artists, and production expertise. Both companies said the venture marks a bold step in expanding opportunities for Filipino musicians and strengthening the local music ecosystem.

EXECUTIVES from GMA Network Inc. and Viva Music Group gather for a contract signing to launch a 50-50 joint venture aimed at transforming the OPM landscape.
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The contract signing was attended by key executives from both companies, including GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle executives Joy Marcelo and Tracy Garcia, and Viva Group of Companies chairman and CEO Vicente “Boss Vic” del Rosario Jr., along with Vicor Music president and COO Antonio M. Ocampo and Viva Records Corporation president Verb del Rosario.

Filipino music artists
GMA Network Viva Music partnership
OPM industry expansion
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