GMA Network, Viva Music Group seal landmark partnership

GMA Network Inc., through GMV Studios, has entered into a 50-50 joint venture with Viva Music Group in a landmark agreement aimed at transforming the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) landscape. The partnership covers key areas of the music business, including production, recording, marketing, promotion and distribution, artist management, and music publishing.

The collaboration builds on the long-standing creative relationship between the two entertainment giants, combining GMA Network’s multi-platform reach and roster of talents with Viva Music Group’s extensive music catalog, established artists, and production expertise. Both companies said the venture marks a bold step in expanding opportunities for Filipino musicians and strengthening the local music ecosystem.