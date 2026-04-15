PARI ushers in new era for Filipino music

“This is a defining moment for the Philippine music industry,” Valdez said. “We are opening doors wider than ever before—embracing independent artists, strengthening partnerships across organizations, and creating platforms that connect Filipino music to the global stage. Through these initiatives, we are not only celebrating excellence today, but also building a stronger, more inclusive future for generations of Filipino artists.”

A More Open and Expansive Awit Awards

At the heart of PARI’s transformation is the upcoming 39th Awit Awards, which is poised to become its most inclusive edition yet. For the first time in its history, the awards will accept entries from artists outside of PARI’s membership—giving independent musicians and their teams the opportunity to compete on equal footing.

This shift reflects a growing recognition of the evolving music landscape, where independent creators continue to shape the sound of modern OPM.

To further ensure fairness and credibility, PARI introduced the Awit Voting Community (AVC), a newly formed body that will determine nominees and winners. The AVC will be composed of past Awit judges, recent finalists, and representatives from member labels—bringing together experience, perspective, and industry insight.

In a move that highlights the often-unsung heroes of music, two new major honors will also debut: Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year. These categories aim to spotlight the creative forces behind the hits, acknowledging the artistry that happens beyond the spotlight.

Strengthening the Industry Through Partnerships

PARI also formalized collaborations with leading music organizations, including groups representing singers, composers, musicians, and rights holders. These partnerships are expected to deepen cooperation across sectors, with each organization playing a visible role in major events, including the Awit Awards.

The goal: to create a more unified and empowered music community, where stakeholders work together to elevate Filipino talent both locally and internationally.

World-Class Stages for Filipino Talent

Production for this year’s major events will be handled by Go Live Asia, with directors Paolo Valenciano and Nico Faustino leading the creative vision. The Awit Awards Night is set to take place this September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, promising a large-scale celebration of Filipino music.

Meanwhile, the Dangal ng Musikang Pilipino Awards will follow in October at the historic Goldenberg Mansion—an intimate setting that underscores the prestige of the honors.

Beyond the awards, PARI is also launching AwitFest, a large-scale music festival scheduled for January. The event will bring together top OPM acts and international performers, including artists from Japan, in a vibrant showcase of cross-cultural exchange.

Honoring Legacy, Building the Future

Looking beyond performances and accolades, PARI introduced initiatives designed to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Filipino music. Among them is the launch of official certification plaques, which will formally recognize commercial milestones achieved by artists and labels.

More significantly, proceeds from AwitFest will fund the development of the Awit Museum—a long-term project envisioned as a living archive of OPM history. The museum will house iconic recordings, memorabilia, and interactive exhibits, while also serving as a learning space for future generations of musicians and creators.

PARI Chairman Antonio M. Ocampo emphasized the importance of this direction, noting: “The direction PARI is taking over the next few years is both purposeful and exciting. We are laying the groundwork for sustained growth—one that embraces innovation, strengthens industry collaboration, and ensures that Filipino music continues to thrive both locally and on the global stage.”

A Defining Chapter for OPM

With its bold roadmap, PARI is not simply organizing events—it is redefining the ecosystem that supports Filipino music. By opening its doors to more voices, strengthening industry ties, and investing in both present and future platforms, the organization signals a transformative chapter for OPM.

In this new era, Filipino music is not just being heard—it is being amplified, preserved, and positioned for the world stage.