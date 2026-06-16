SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

DSWD aids 32,000 TNVS drivers

Grab driver-beneficiaries line up at SM Seaside City Cebu as they receive cash relief assistance from DSWD Central Visayas on 15 June. (PHOTO COURTESY of DSWD Field Office 7 - Central Visayas)
Grab driver-beneficiaries line up at SM Seaside City Cebu as they receive cash relief assistance from DSWD Central Visayas on 15 June. (PHOTO COURTESY of DSWD Field Office 7 - Central Visayas)
Published on

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continued the distribution of cash relief assistance for more than 32,000 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers in Region 7 (Central Visayas) following the rising petroleum prices.

The agency aimed to cover a total of 32,149 Transport Network Company (TNC) and service delivery workers under Grab Philippines including Moveit, Grab Express, and Grab My Taxi.

Grab driver-beneficiaries line up at SM Seaside City Cebu as they receive cash relief assistance from DSWD Central Visayas on 15 June. (PHOTO COURTESY of DSWD Field Office 7 - Central Visayas)
DSWD sees smooth P227-M cash relief disbursement

"Our Department is striving to immediately deliver this assistance to the drivers because we understand the hardships they are experiencing due to the increase in petroleum product prices. That is why we hope that the process of our three-day distribution of cash relief assistance will be orderly and fast," Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said on Tuesday. 

"We are also calling on all our beneficiaries to go to the venue on the exact day of their scheduled appointment so that we can avoid overcrowding and the problems that may be encountered in claiming this cash relief assistance," she added. 

The DSWD reported that it has an initial target of 6,338 beneficiaries for the first day of the ongoing payout at SM Seaside Cebu City, with the distribution scheduled to run until Thursday to serve more than 32,000 beneficiaries.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph