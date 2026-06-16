DSWD aids 32,000 TNVS drivers

"Our Department is striving to immediately deliver this assistance to the drivers because we understand the hardships they are experiencing due to the increase in petroleum product prices. That is why we hope that the process of our three-day distribution of cash relief assistance will be orderly and fast," Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said on Tuesday.

"We are also calling on all our beneficiaries to go to the venue on the exact day of their scheduled appointment so that we can avoid overcrowding and the problems that may be encountered in claiming this cash relief assistance," she added.

The DSWD reported that it has an initial target of 6,338 beneficiaries for the first day of the ongoing payout at SM Seaside Cebu City, with the distribution scheduled to run until Thursday to serve more than 32,000 beneficiaries.