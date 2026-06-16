Deadly Russian strikes kill 11

Kyiv (AFP) — An overnight Russian barrage of missiles killed at least 11 people across Ukraine and sparked a fire at one of the most important Orthodox monasteries in the capital Kyiv.

AFP journalists across Kyiv witnessed residents running through the streets seeking shelter throughout the night as projectiles were intercepted in the sky and glowing debris fell across the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for more pressure on Moscow from G7 leaders, gathering at a summit in France set to be dominated by the US-Iranian deal to end the Middle East war.