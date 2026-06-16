Deadly Russian strikes kill 11

Kyiv (AFP) — An overnight Russian barrage of missiles killed at least 11 people across Ukraine and sparked a fire at one of the most important Orthodox monasteries in the capital Kyiv.
AFP journalists across Kyiv witnessed residents running through the streets seeking shelter throughout the night as projectiles were intercepted in the sky and glowing debris fell across the city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for more pressure on Moscow from G7 leaders, gathering at a summit in France set to be dominated by the US-Iranian deal to end the Middle East war.
He also said he told US President Donald Trump he was willing to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the United States, calling it an offer Putin would find “harder to refuse.”
The violence killed five people and wounded 34 in Kyiv as a fire broke out on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra UNESCO world heritage site, setting ablaze the roof of its Dormition Cathedral.
“This is one of Russia’s most serious crimes against Christian culture to date,” Zelensky said on social media.
Founded in the 11th century, the site holds huge significance for Orthodox believers in both Ukraine and Russia.
Russia’s military said it had carried out a “massive strike” on military sites in Kyiv, as well as the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, but denied targeting the Lavra, saying it was hit by an outdated US Patriot air defense missile.
After he visited the site, Zelensky said two Russian drones “deliberately” targeted Kyiv’s monastery quarter.
Moscow fired 70 missiles and 611 drones, mainly targeting the capital, Ukraine’s air force said, adding that it had downed 50 of the missiles and 582 drones.