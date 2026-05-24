Missiles, drones pound Kyiv, 4 killed

KYIV (AFP) — Russia pounded Kyiv with a massive missile and drone attack that killed four people early on Sunday, authorities said, after President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

Multiple rounds of loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital throughout the early hours of the morning, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists reported, in a barrage the air force said involved 600 drones and 90 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed in the capital and 56 wounded, while the head of the surrounding Kyiv region said two people had also been killed there, and nine wounded.