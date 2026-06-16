Cybercriminals target Father’s Day with phishing scam

Jocel de Guzman, co-founder of Scam Watch PH, said domain registration records show the website used for the fraud was registered through a China-based registrar.

He cited that cybercriminals frequently use newly created domains for phishing campaigns.

“What makes the campaign particularly dangerous is its use of Facebook and other social media platforms to spread rapidly,” De Guzman said. “Victims are instructed to share the supposed aid program with at least five contacts before proceeding with the claim process.”

This tactic allows scammers to exploit the natural trust between family members and friends to accelerate the spread of the fraud, he added.

After sharing the link, users are prompted to input personal details, including their mobile numbers, followed by a request to enter a verification code to release the cash.

De Guzman warned that this code is actually a one-time password, or OTP, generated by banks, e-wallet apps, or social media platforms.

Giving up the OTP allows hackers to hijack accounts, execute unauthorized money transfers, or take over social media profiles to snare more victims.