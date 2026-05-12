GCash rolls out ‘Tap it, Win it!’ mall promo

GCash has launched its “Tap it, Win it!” promo in partnership with Ayala Malls, offering shoppers raffle entries and prizes through its Tap to Pay feature during Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations.
The promo allows users to earn raffle entries for every minimum spend of P350 using GCash Tap to Pay at participating Ayala Malls branches nationwide from 7 May to 21 June 2026.
Among the prizes up for grabs is a hybrid BYD Seal 5 DM-i, while other winners may receive up to P100,000 worth of GCash credits.
GCash Tap to Pay is the platform’s contactless payment feature that allows users with NFC-enabled Android smartphones to pay in stores by tapping their phones on payment terminals without using cash, cards or QR codes.
The company said the feature is designed to provide faster, more secure, and seamless transactions for shoppers.
The promo campaign highlights how simple family activities such as dining out, shopping, watching movies, or enjoying coffee breaks at malls can become more rewarding through digital payments.
To join the promo, users must register through the “Tap It to Win It” icon on the GCash dashboard or through GDeals before making eligible purchases using Tap to Pay.
GCash said users only need to activate the NFC feature on their smartphones and agree to the platform’s terms and conditions to use the service.
The company added that the promo is open to verified GCash users with NFC-enabled Android devices.