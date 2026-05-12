GCash rolls out ‘Tap it, Win it!’ mall promo

Among the prizes up for grabs is a hybrid BYD Seal 5 DM-i, while other winners may receive up to P100,000 worth of GCash credits.

GCash Tap to Pay is the platform’s contactless payment feature that allows users with NFC-enabled Android smartphones to pay in stores by tapping their phones on payment terminals without using cash, cards or QR codes.

The company said the feature is designed to provide faster, more secure, and seamless transactions for shoppers.

The promo campaign highlights how simple family activities such as dining out, shopping, watching movies, or enjoying coffee breaks at malls can become more rewarding through digital payments.