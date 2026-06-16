CCC maintains perfect audit streak

It indicates that an agency’s financial statements are presented fairly and comply with prescribed reporting standards.

According to CoA, the review verified the commission’s financial position, performance, cash flows, changes in net assets or equity, and budget comparisons.

The review concluded that the records were consistent with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Auditors conducted the review under the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions and found no material misstatements or financial irregularities.

“This demonstrates our continued commitment to uphold the principles of good governance, particularly transparency and accountability in public service,” said Robert E.A. Borje, the commission’s vice chairperson and executive director.

“We take this as both a guide and a reminder to remain steadfast in the discharge of our duties as the lead office on climate change,” he added.