CCC urges improved data transparency

Under the framework, countries must submit structured Biennial Transparency Reports detailing greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation efforts, and the financial or technical support required and received.

The goal is to ensure that all national climate actions are transparent, comparable and verifiable on the global stage.

However, the CCC cited that many countries continue to face hurdles in implementation. Common obstacles include decentralized data collection, limited financial and technical resources, and a lack of access to standardized reporting tools.

These gaps often result in inconsistent data quality.

CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje said strengthening these systems is a prerequisite for credible climate action.

“Strengthening transparency systems under the Enhanced Transparency Framework is essential to ensure that climate reporting is consistent, credible, and evidence-based as we move toward the next reporting cycle,” Borje said.

The commission disclosed that improving national data systems and institutional arrangements is critical to translating climate commitments into measurable outcomes.