Canadian convicted in P26-M Subic theft case faces up to 50-month jail term

The court found Gavril Daniel Todean guilty beyond reasonable doubt and ordered him to pay P1 million in damages to the complainant company, plus legal interest. Prosecutors alleged that more than 122,000 assorted items were removed from company inventory in 2020 while the firm's principal owner was stranded abroad due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Todean was arrested on 2 August 2023 after authorities served a warrant that had been pending for nearly two years.

Court records also show that Todean is the subject of a standing Summary Deportation Order issued by the Bureau of Immigration in December 2021 after he allegedly failed to comply with an Order to Leave when his Special Subic Working Visa lost sponsorship. He also faces separate pending estafa and Anti-Carnapping Act cases, along with other complaints before various courts. Those proceedings remain subject to judicial determination.