Anti-political dynasty bill hurdles 2nd reading

The House of Representatives has voted to approve, on second reading this Wednesday, 20 May, a version of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill that prohibits families up to the second degree of civic consanguinity from assuming public office within a specific locality.

The proposal authored by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy, Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, and 173 other lawmakers was presented to the plenary by Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong.