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Anti-political dynasty bill hurdles 2nd reading

Anti-political dynasty bill hurdles 2nd reading
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The House of Representatives has voted to approve, on second reading this Wednesday, 20 May, a version of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill that prohibits families up to the second degree of civic consanguinity from assuming public office within a specific locality.

The proposal authored by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy, Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, and 173 other lawmakers was presented to the plenary by Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong.

Anti-political dynasty bill hurdles 2nd reading
House OKs Anti-Political Dynasty Bill up to 2nd degree

Many critics of the proposal expressed that it was a “watered down” version of the sought measure, offering a wider range of coverage up to the fourth degree.

Based on the current amended law, the bill would limit parents, siblings, children, grandparents and grandchildren from simultaneously holding national, provincial, city, municipal, or even barangay posts.

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