Are you a Makati or a BGC person?

The residential landscape reflects this sensibility. Towers such as The Residences at Greenbelt sit directly beside the city’s most iconic retail destination, creating a seamless connection between home and lifestyle. Developed by Ayala Land Premier, the complex has become one of the defining luxury addresses in Makati, offering residents immediate access to the Greenbelt district.

Nearby, One Roxas Triangle represents a different expression of luxury—one rooted in exclusivity and permanence. Long regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious residential towers, it remains a preferred address among business leaders and established families.

Even mixed-use developments such as Discovery Primea contribute to Makati’s distinctive character, blending private residences with hospitality and reinforcing the district’s reputation as the country’s most mature urban center.

Living in Makati feels like inheriting a story already in progress.

BGC is the story still being written

Master-planned and relentlessly modern, the district reflects contemporary aspirations of urban living. Wide sidewalks, integrated retail, public art, and walkability have created an environment designed for a generation that values convenience as much as prestige.

The architecture mirrors this ambition. The Suites at One Bonifacio High Street rises above one of the country’s most coveted retail corridors, offering an all-suite residential experience that anchors the luxury end of BGC’s residential market.