Agno completes temporary footbridge to restore vital river crossing

Funded through the municipality's Emergency Fund with a P10-million allocation, the project began on 30 April and was completed on 14 June. The temporary bridge now spans the Balincaguing River, reconnecting Barangay San Juan with the town center and providing safer access to schools, health facilities, government offices, markets and other essential services.

The original San Juan Hanging Bridge was swept away after heavy rains brought by Typhoons Crising and Dante and Super Typhoon Emong caused severe flooding in July 2025. Local officials said the new structure will serve as an interim solution while plans for a permanent, more resilient bridge continue, improving mobility, supporting local livelihoods and strengthening emergency response capabilities.