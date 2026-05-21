Dimasalang Bridge northbound lane being retrofitted

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will close the northbound lane of Dimasalang Bridge in Sampaloc on Saturday to begin the second phase of rehabilitation and major repair works, city officials announced Thursday.
Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the closure during his “Talk to the People” Facebook livestream.
DPWH North Manila District Engineering Office District Engineer Dennis E. Sandoval had formally informed the mayor of the 23 May target commencement date in a letter dated Monday.
The project, formally titled “Rehabilitation/Major Repair of Permanent Bridges — Dimasalang Bridge (B01820LZ) along Dimasalang Street (Phase II),” aims to ensure the structural integrity, safety, and continued serviceability of the bridge for motorists and nearby communities.
Domagoso said the department aims to complete the rehabilitation by the second week of October, ahead of Undas, when millions of visitors are expected to travel to the Manila North Cemetery.
He cited that the southbound lane, which was repaired during the first phase of the project, was completed on schedule. The mayor thanked the public works department for keeping its commitment to the city.
Motorists are advised to monitor the official social media platforms of the city government, which will publish the full traffic rerouting plan.