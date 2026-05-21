Dimasalang Bridge northbound lane being retrofitted

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will close the northbound lane of Dimasalang Bridge in Sampaloc on Saturday to begin the second phase of rehabilitation and major repair works, city officials announced Thursday.

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the closure during his “Talk to the People” Facebook livestream.

DPWH North Manila District Engineering Office District Engineer Dennis E. Sandoval had formally informed the mayor of the 23 May target commencement date in a letter dated Monday.