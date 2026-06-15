Unexpected studio: La Union creative asks for help in her fight against AML

Then life handed her a different story.

It began with unexplained bruises.

At first, they were easy to dismiss. But when they continued to appear, concern led to consultations, laboratory tests, and eventually, a diagnosis that changed everything.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

In a matter of days, the dreams she was building were replaced by hospital admissions, blood transfusions, chemotherapy sessions, medications, and uncertainty. The woman who spent years documenting life through a camera lens suddenly found herself staring at hospital ceilings, IV lines, and test results.

One day, she was planning a creative business and imagining the future she hoped to build. The next, she was confronting a disease that threatened to take it all away.

Like many cancer patients, Guerrero endured nights filled with tears, fear, and disbelief. The diagnosis forced her to confront questions she never imagined asking at such a young age.

Yet somewhere between the tests, treatments, and sleepless nights, she made a decision.

She chose to fight.

Today, Guerrero continues to undergo treatment while holding tightly to the faith that has carried her through her darkest days. Despite the physical and emotional toll of cancer, she speaks openly about hope, resilience, and the belief that God has not abandoned her. She believes this painful chapter will one day become part of her testimony.

That hope has become her anchor.

So has the support of the people around her.

Family members, friends, fellow creatives, former colleagues, and even strangers have rallied behind her with prayers, encouragement, and financial assistance. Every message reminds her that she is not facing this battle alone.

But AML is not only a medical fight—it is also a financial one.

Doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant, a procedure that offers hope but comes with costs far beyond what her family can comfortably afford. Her mother is a homemaker. Her father is a truck driver. Like countless Filipino families, they are doing everything they can, but the burden remains overwhelming.

That is why Guerrero has turned to the same community she spent years serving through her work.

Through the campaign #HelpShaiFightAML and the appeal “Piso Para Kay Shai,” she is asking people to become part of her fight. The message is simple: if enough people care, even the smallest contribution can make a difference.

One peso.

Ten pesos.

A hundred pesos.

A shared post.

A prayer.

Every act of kindness helps lighten the weight of a battle no one should have to face alone.

For those who know Shai, this is more than a story about cancer. It is the story of a daughter who dreams of helping her parents, a creative who dreamed of building her own studio, and a photographer who spent years helping tell the stories of others.

Today, she is fighting for her life, for the future she envisioned, and for the dreams that cancer tried to interrupt.

And for now, she is asking others to help her write the next chapter.