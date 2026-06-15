P6M worth of contraband cigarettes seized in Zamboanga anti-smuggling ops

Two individuals were arrested during the operation. Authorities recovered around 50 master cases of cigarettes with an estimated value of P2,850,000.00. The suspects and seized items were immediately brought under proper custody for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

On a follow up operation conducted on 13 June at Barangay San Roque in Zamboanga City, the CIDG Zamboanga City Field Unit, Police Station 7 of the Zamboanga City Police Office, and the Bureau of Customs Region IX uncovered 22 master cases of smuggled cigarettes and a white minivan believed to have been used in transporting the contraband.

A 25-year-old Filipino man was arrested in the operation. The total value of seized items in this operation was placed at P3,249,887.52.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., commended the operating units for their sustained vigilance and coordination, highlighting the importance of continuous operations against smuggling and other economic crimes.

All arrested individuals are now under the custody of concerned units while appropriate charges are being prepared. The confiscated evidence has been turned over to proper authorities for further investigation and legal disposition.