LIST: What popular celebrities paid for college

Beyond the spotlight of popularity and a luxury life, many celebrities still choose to channel their success into something more lasting, which is education.
In many celebrity households, schooling isn’t just a milestone; it’s treated as an investment in the future and a lasting foundation for opportunity, growth, and stability.
In the Philippines, this often means enrolling in some of the country’s most prestigious universities, from Manila to global campuses, these Gen Z celebrity kids are carving out their own paths while carrying both privilege and pressure on their shoulders.
Ahead is a list of several Filipino Gen Z celebrity kids who are currently pursuing a college degree at, or have already graduated from, local universities.
Angelina Cruz
School: De La Salle University Manila
Degree: Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management
Annual Tuition: ₱225,000 – ₱300,000
Angelina Cruz, daughter of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz, graduated from De La Salle University in 2025 with a degree in Marketing Management. She is active in the entertainment industry as an actress and model, including as the endorser of Silka and Instax, among others.
Mikee Quintos
School: University of Santo Tomas
Degree: Bachelor of Science in Architecture
Annual Tuition: ₱200,000 – ₱260,000
Mikee Quintos completed her Architecture degree at UST after a decade-long academic journey while active in showbiz, as an actress and television personality under GMA Network.
Bea Binene
School: Center for Asian Culinary Studies
Program: Pro Culinary Asian Studies
Annual Tuition: ₱160,000
Actress Bea Binene completed a professional culinary program in 2025 while working as an actress and television personality in the Philippine entertainment industry, such as "Pepito Manaloto," where she appeared for the first two seasons.
Alexa Ilacad
School: Treston International College
Program: Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management
Annual tuition: ₱180,000
Alexa Ilacad is a Filipino actress, singer, and performer active in television and music projects at ABS-CBN while continuing her studies in Marketing Management. She is currently famous for delivering outstanding performances in the "Your Face Sounds Familiar" television show.
Michelle Vito
School: De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde
Program: Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management
Annual Tuition: ₱273,000 – ₱285,900
Michelle Vito graduated while continuing acting work, completing her HRM degree after balancing school and shooting schedules. She is an actress and commercial model in the Philippine entertainment.
Ysabel Ortega
School: University of Asia and the Pacific
Program: Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy
Annual Tuition: P200,000 – P300,000
Ysabel Ortega graduated while actively working in entertainment and later explored law studies. She is an actress known for her work in Philippine television dramas such as "Kontrabida Academy," "Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins," and "Firefly," among other films.
Sachzna Laparan
School: Philippine Christian University
Program: Bachelor of Science in Office Administration
Annual Tuition: P80,000 – P150,000
Sachzna Laparan graduated while actively working as a content creator and entrepreneur. She is a social media personality, content creator, and business owner of Saskin Cosmetics.