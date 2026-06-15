LIST: What popular celebrities paid for college

Beyond the spotlight of popularity and a luxury life, many celebrities still choose to channel their success into something more lasting, which is education.

In many celebrity households, schooling isn’t just a milestone; it’s treated as an investment in the future and a lasting foundation for opportunity, growth, and stability.

In the Philippines, this often means enrolling in some of the country’s most prestigious universities, from Manila to global campuses, these Gen Z celebrity kids are carving out their own paths while carrying both privilege and pressure on their shoulders.

Ahead is a list of several Filipino Gen Z celebrity kids who are currently pursuing a college degree at, or have already graduated from, local universities.

Angelina Cruz

School: De La Salle University Manila

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management

Annual Tuition: ₱225,000 – ₱300,000



Angelina Cruz, daughter of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz, graduated from De La Salle University in 2025 with a degree in Marketing Management. She is active in the entertainment industry as an actress and model, including as the endorser of Silka and Instax, among others.

Mikee Quintos

School: University of Santo Tomas

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Architecture

Annual Tuition: ₱200,000 – ₱260,000



Mikee Quintos completed her Architecture degree at UST after a decade-long academic journey while active in showbiz, as an actress and television personality under GMA Network.

Bea Binene

School: Center for Asian Culinary Studies

Program: Pro Culinary Asian Studies

Annual Tuition: ₱160,000



Actress Bea Binene completed a professional culinary program in 2025 while working as an actress and television personality in the Philippine entertainment industry, such as "Pepito Manaloto," where she appeared for the first two seasons.

Alexa Ilacad

School: Treston International College

Program: Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management

Annual tuition: ₱180,000



Alexa Ilacad is a Filipino actress, singer, and performer active in television and music projects at ABS-CBN while continuing her studies in Marketing Management. She is currently famous for delivering outstanding performances in the "Your Face Sounds Familiar" television show.

Michelle Vito

School: De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde

Program: Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management

Annual Tuition: ₱273,000 – ₱285,900



Michelle Vito graduated while continuing acting work, completing her HRM degree after balancing school and shooting schedules. She is an actress and commercial model in the Philippine entertainment.

Ysabel Ortega

School: University of Asia and the Pacific

Program: Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy

Annual Tuition: P200,000 – P300,000



Ysabel Ortega graduated while actively working in entertainment and later explored law studies. She is an actress known for her work in Philippine television dramas such as "Kontrabida Academy," "Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins," and "Firefly," among other films.

Sachzna Laparan

School: Philippine Christian University

Program: Bachelor of Science in Office Administration

Annual Tuition: P80,000 – P150,000



Sachzna Laparan graduated while actively working as a content creator and entrepreneur. She is a social media personality, content creator, and business owner of Saskin Cosmetics.