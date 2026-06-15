Leviste eyes HoR funds reallocation

Leviste said members of the House receive P1 million monthly for expenses such as travel and public affairs, adding that reimbursements for these funds do not require receipts.

“I don’t know why the cheques should be addressed to the names of congressmen while there is no need to provide reimbursement for the fund,” he said.

The lawmaker said he has not received his MOOE allocation since October 2025 because of concerns over transparency.

Leviste also alleged that some House members who voted in favor of the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte received additional funding through what he described as “break bonuses.”

He claimed the practice has existed for years and contributes to inequitable distribution of congressional resources.

According to Leviste, some lawmakers representing earthquake-hit districts in Mindanao, including General Santos Lone District Rep. Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles, allegedly did not receive additional allocations.

He also cited what he described as a lack of additional funding for programs such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation and the Department of Health’s Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients.

Leviste said Congress should prioritize transparency and direct more resources toward disaster-stricken communities.