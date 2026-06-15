Filinvest Alabang makes history with two FIABCI World Gold awards

During the awards ceremony held on 11 June in Vienna, Austria, Filinvest City won Gold in the Master Plan category, while the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel received Gold in the Purpose-Built category.

Filinvest Alabang President and CEO Catherine Ilagan accepted the awards, marking a milestone for the country's real estate industry.

Presented by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the World Prix d'Excellence Awards recognize developments that exemplify excellence in urban planning, architecture and sustainability. Finalists compete against projects from more than 60 member countries.

Filinvest City earned top honors for its 244-hectare master-planned central business district in Alabang, which integrates residential, commercial, institutional and lifestyle spaces through a sustainable live-work-play model. The development is also recognized as the Philippines' first and only LEED- and BERDE-certified central business district.

Meanwhile, the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel was recognized for its purpose-driven architecture and thoughtful integration within Filinvest City's River Park. Designed by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects, the chapel features a sculptural design inspired by a white lily and provides a tranquil space amid the city's commercial district.

"This recognition affirms our vision of creating a city built around people and designed for the future," Ilagan said. "To be recognized on the world stage is both an honor and a proud moment for the Philippines."

The twin victories mark the first FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Gold awards for a Philippine developer and underscore Filinvest Alabang's long-term focus on sustainable and community-centered urban development.