DA rolls out P20 billion livestock support

“First, the passing of 20 billion pesos of support for livestock. This will be used to raise animals, such as pigs, chickens, camels, goats, and cows.,” Palabrica said.

The initiative comes as the government moves to reorganize and scale up the livestock industry, which has faced persistent challenges from disease outbreaks and rising production costs.

Palabrica said manpower expansion is part of the plan, with the department targeting around 4,000 livestock workers and the hiring of 400 to 500 veterinarians.

Alongside the broader funding program, the DA has earmarked P1.6 billion for direct livestock procurement, including the purchase of 32,000 goats beginning 2 May.

The agency is also pushing swine repopulation, with a target to produce one million pigs under its recovery program.

Disease control remains a central focus of the program. The DA is rolling out vaccination campaigns, including 500,000 doses for African swine fever expected to be completed by June, and ongoing avian influenza vaccination covering around one million chickens.

The department is also tightening biosecurity and disease surveillance to ensure food safety and expand market access for producers. These measures, Palabrica said, are aimed at improving farm incomes while securing stable supply.

“When I was asked by the Secretary how is the supply of our meat chicken, pork, and egg I told him not to worry our stock is 100 days here in the Philippines you will not be hungry we will not be hungry for meat just look onto the rice,” he said.

Despite ongoing pressures, the DA signaled confidence that sustained investment and stronger health controls will help restore the sector’s capacity and support long-term food security.