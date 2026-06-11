CIDG identifies persons of interest in Ateneo athletes’ deaths

“We have several persons of interest. We have issued subpoenas to several individuals, including the players who were part of the Aurora trip during that fateful day,” Morico said.

He added that investigators are closely coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which is conducting a parallel probe.

As part of the investigation, the CIDG has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders (ILBOs) against several individuals linked to the case to prevent them from leaving the country while authorities continue gathering evidence.

The CIDG confirmed that one of the individuals covered by the request is a foreign national, although officials declined to provide further details.

“We have requested an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order from the Department of Justice to prevent certain persons of interest from leaving the country. One of them is a foreign national,” Morico said.

The subpoenas cover a broad range of individuals connected to the trip, including athletes, coaching staff, school officials, local government personnel, resort representatives, and even the driver of the bus that transported the team.

“We requested several, not only one. Because all of them are connected to Ateneo. Some of them have the capability to travel abroad,” Morico said.

While declining to disclose the exact number of persons of interest, CIDG officials said they represent only a portion of those being interviewed, while others are being treated as resource persons who may help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The CIDG chief emphasized that the investigation is focused on determining whether criminal liability exists and whether negligence or other contributory factors played a role in the deaths of the two student-athletes.

“What we are trying to establish is whether the school authorities concerned prepared adequately for the safety and medical needs of the athletes who participated in the team-building activity,” he said.

Morico said the CIDG is also examining the actions of local authorities and resort personnel, particularly since the incident occurred near a public beach reportedly marked with warnings against swimming.

He added that investigators are seeking to determine whether adequate measures were taken to keep participants away from potentially dangerous areas, especially given the weather conditions at the time.

The CIDG also confirmed that efforts are underway to collect and review all available CCTV footage that may help reconstruct the events before and during the tragedy.

The investigation comes despite earlier statements from local police in Aurora indicating that initial findings pointed to the absence of foul play.

The CIDG, however, stressed that it would be premature to draw conclusions while interviews and evidence-gathering efforts remain ongoing.

“What I can say right now is that the investigation is ongoing. After we have interviewed the persons of interest and the participants, that is the time we can make a formal conclusion,” Morico said.

The agency expects subpoenaed individuals to begin appearing before investigators on Monday.

Different schedules have been arranged to accommodate the large number of witnesses and resource persons being questioned.

The CIDG said it has legal remedies available should subpoenaed individuals refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

“We want to give justice to the victims and their families,” Morico said.

“We are doing everything necessary to ensure that the investigation is thorough and that any case that may arise from it will be airtight,” he added.