Call to order

The old 1935 Constitution had language allowing a special session to consider general legislation or such subjects as the President might designate. The 1987 Constitution dropped that limitation. So any online “experts” insisting that a special session must be tied to specific legislation are simply reading into the text something that is not there.

If a special session is called, the mechanics are no mystery. The Senate and House would convene just as they do during the regular session. Each chamber would still need a quorum. In the Senate, that means the current majority of 12 can show up and do business, as the historic session convened two weeks ago already established.

But 12 is enough only to constitute a quorum and act. It is not enough to elect a Senate President outright. For that, Article VI, Section 16(1) requires a majority of all the members. In a 24-member Senate, that means 13.

And that is why the talk of a 13th senator joining the new majority matters so much. Word over the past few days indicates that the new majority may soon reach 13, possibly even 14. Once that happens, the last real obstacle to Win Gatchalian becoming the full-fledged Senate President disappears. At that point, even the faint lingering doubts of the holdouts lose any final shreds of credibility. Legally and politically, the issue would be definitively over, desperate protestations by Alan Cayetano notwithstanding.

And frankly, it would be about time.