Beyond thirteen

This is the same Rodrigo Duterte who allowed Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to be interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the same one who let Sara slide down to vice president in 2022 so Bongbong could run for president and win with the votes of the hordes of Duterte followers.

Whatever legal explanations accompanied that episode, the reality is that millions of Duterte supporters now see it as the ultimate betrayal by a former ally. The collapse of the Marcos-Duterte alliance has ensured that reconciliation ceased being an option long ago.

Which is why the number that truly matters is not 13. It is 16. Under the Constitution, the conviction of a Vice President in an impeachment trial requires the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senate’s 24 members.

Sixteen votes will remove Sara Duterte from office. Sixteen votes will permanently disqualify her from seeking the presidency in 2028. Sixteen votes will eliminate perhaps the strongest challenger to whoever will eventually carry the Marcos banner.

It is difficult to escape the conclusion that those 16 votes have become the true objective of the political struggle now unfolding. That reality explains why Senator Ping Lacson’s recent proposal deserves more attention than it initially received.

At first glance, the suggestion that detained senators be transported to the impeachment court under jail escort so they could participate as senator-judges sounds like the premise of a political comedy, the sort of absurd scenario that scriptwriters would reject for being too implausible.

Yet Lacson’s concern reflects an emerging problem that few seem willing to discuss openly. What happens if the Senate suddenly finds itself short of the very senators needed either to conduct the trial or to convict?

That question is no longer entirely hypothetical.