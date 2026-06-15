BBM, Aliling check Mindanao temblor damage

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday inspected earthquake-hit areas in Sarangani and assured residents that government assistance and recovery programs are being mobilized to help affected communities rebuild.
Accompanied by Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Marcos visited evacuation centers and damaged facilities as national agencies continued relief operations following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Regions 11 and 12.
The President met with displaced residents at an evacuation center in Glan, where he checked on their condition and listened to their concerns. He also visited patients at the Sarangani Provincial Hospital and inspected areas damaged by the quake.
Government agencies have begun delivering emergency assistance, including food aid, shelter support and other essential services for affected families.
Authorities are also conducting damage assessments on homes and infrastructure as part of ongoing recovery efforts.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has deployed personnel to coordinate shelter assistance for displaced residents.