BBM, Aliling check Mindanao temblor damage

The President met with displaced residents at an evacuation center in Glan, where he checked on their condition and listened to their concerns. He also visited patients at the Sarangani Provincial Hospital and inspected areas damaged by the quake.

Government agencies have begun delivering emergency assistance, including food aid, shelter support and other essential services for affected families.

Authorities are also conducting damage assessments on homes and infrastructure as part of ongoing recovery efforts.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has deployed personnel to coordinate shelter assistance for displaced residents.