5 Seconds of Summer adds third Manila show amid overwhelming demand

Looks like two nights are not enough.

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer has added a third Philippine concert date following overwhelming demand from fans. While the band is set to perform on 11 to 12 November, an additional show has now been scheduled for 29 November at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The new date comes after tickets for the first two shows sold out rapidly, underscoring the group's enduring popularity among Filipino fans.

Known for chart-topping hits such as “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood,” and “Amnesia,” 5 Seconds of Summer has maintained a loyal following in the country over the years.

The band last performed in the Philippines on 12 March 2016, as part of the Sounds Live Feels Live Tour.