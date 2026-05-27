CIDG, NBI raid Pampanga house linked to Dela Rosa; PNP revokes gun licenses

“Nag-assume sila (investigators), along the way na sinundo [si Dela Rosa] sa Senate, lumipat doon si Senator Bato sa pick-up (truck) ni Sir Lakay Cariño. Kaya pinasukan nila yung bahay,” Ponce told reporters in a phone interview.

According to Ponce, authorities allegedly based their suspicion on reports that Dela Rosa may have transferred to Cariño’s pickup truck after leaving the Senate at dawn on May 14.

Investigators, however, found neither Dela Rosa nor the pickup vehicle at the residence.

Ponce said Cariño had informed him last week that CIDG personnel had been making inquiries within the subdivision. Cariño, who serves as Ponce’s security consultant and is also president of the senior citizens’ group in Barangay Balibago, reportedly left for Manila days before the raid.

Ponce said the situation remained peaceful during and after the operation.

At around 6:30 a.m., about 16 vehicles carrying CIDG, NBI, and PNP personnel were seen leaving the subdivision, he added.

“Maayos naman at hindi nagkagulo. Maaga pa kasi at tumulong din ang mga residente ng Diamond Residence Subdivision,” Ponce said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the operation or confirm whether the raid was connected to efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) on Wednesday also ordered the revocation and cancellation of the firearms licenses of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

In an order dated May 26, 2026, FEO chief Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad said the measure was pursuant to Section 4 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Wherefore, the foregoing considered, the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and Firearms Registration (FR) of Sen. Ronald Marapon Dela Rosa are hereby revoked pursuant to Section 4, second paragraph, sub-paragraph (g) of RA No. 10591,” the order read.

The document also stated that the 117 firearms registered under Dela Rosa’s name must immediately be confiscated or deposited with the Supply Accountable Officer of the PNP-FEO.

“Further, the 117 firearms registered under his name must immediately be confiscated or deposited to the Supply Accountable Officer, Firearms and Explosives Office (SAO, FEO), or the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 (RCSU 11) for proper disposition in accordance with the law,” the order read.

Moreover, the order stated that it is “immediately executory.”

“This Order of Revocation shall be immediately executory,” read the two-page order dated May 26, 2026 signed by the FEO chief.