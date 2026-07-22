"We are on track. Ongoing operation iyan. Hindi ako puwedeng magsalita pero we are actively pursuing him," Remulla said.

Dela Rosa was last seen in the early hours of May 14 leaving the Senate with Senator Robin Padilla after making an appearance following an extended absence. He has not been seen publicly since.

Remulla said locating Dela Rosa, as well as former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, has been difficult because both are familiar with police procedures.

"Alam kasi nila ang lahat ng procedures ng pulis. Alam nila kung ano ang next step. They are one step ahead dahil alam nila ang usual," he said.

Because of this, authorities have abandoned conventional tactics and adopted more adaptive strategies.

"We have to go asymmetric in capturing them. Hindi puwedeng usual techniques, so ngayon nag-e-employ na kami ng other techniques and strategies para makuha sila," Remulla said.

He assured the public that authorities would continue pursuing fugitives, whether they are hiding in the Philippines or overseas.

"The law will continue to take its course, and we will continue to pursue those who seek to evade justice," he said.