PNP moves to revoke Bato firearm licenses

Tadeo said the process to revoke Dela Rosa’s firearm licenses and registrations began last week.

“The FEO board recommend to cancel. The ground is under Section 4G of RA 10591 that is there is a pending criminal case where the imposable penalty is more than two years and we all know the crime has more than that, yung penalty niya,” Tadeo said.

He added that once FEO chief Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad finalizes the recommendation, Dela Rosa will be formally notified within the week.

“The good senator will be notified of such cancellation. Kung gusto niya, he will file the necessary motion for reconsideration and he also has that option to surrender the firearms,” Tadeo said.

The official, however, refused to disclose the number of firearms registered under Dela Rosa’s name, citing the Data Privacy Act.

“We are not ready to divulge the number of firearms of the good senator because it is our position that it is personal and protected by the Data Privacy Act,” Tadeo said.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the revocation process is a legal and procedural matter, not a political action.

“We will fulfill our mandate with discipline, transparency, and full respect for human rights. Any process involving the review, suspension, or revocation of firearms privileges is carried out strictly under existing laws, regulations, and established procedures. These actions form part of the PNP’s mandate to ensure responsible firearm ownership and safeguard public safety,” Nartatez said.

The International Criminal Court earlier issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa in connection with crimes against humanity allegations tied to drug war killings.

Meanwhile, newly appointed PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co confirmed that the PNP acknowledged a subpoena issued by the Department of Justice seeking records of firearms linked to the 13 May shooting incident at the Senate.

“The subpoena covers the production of inventory of firearms registered under Senate ownership, as well as records related to the ownership of a firearm seen in the video, including relevant information and data in relation to the matter,” Co said.

He added that the PNP would fully cooperate with all lawful processes and comply with requests for relevant records and documents.