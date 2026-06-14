Why drive and war is stupid

A few years back, I sat with car lovers, yes, most of them men, and we talked about why we drive.
The discussion was lively — with each guy making sure he got his two cents’ worth in.
It was also a time when they talk about artificial intelligence and electric vehicles had begun and we laughed at the thought that one day we would be chauffeured by a robot.
Fast forward to today.
There are cars that are self-driven and, no, there are no robots up front. I have not been fortunate to have ridden a self-driven taxi in the United States, but my brother told me about the experience he had when he was in the US.
But, there are delivery robots… but that’s for another story.
At that time, I thought that the coming revolution in cars, they had suggested about in the conversation, would make transit more efficient, smarter, safer and far less prone to human error. Moreover, in transforming drivers into passengers, it would free them up to do “more productive,” “less stressful” things, perhaps.
But, years have gone and the electric vehicles (EVs) and the robot-run cars have taken the lead. So, do you ever think the move might be massively underestimating how much many people actually enjoy driving?”
In the years I have spent talking to people about their cars — I have never met any car-enthusiast who did not love driving. Right?
Last weekend, at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) we stood in line waiting our turn to test drive the newly released RAV4 HEV.
It was a scorcher of a day and yet there we stood waiting.
I guess it just means that getting behind the wheel and putting my rubber to the metal is an activity that I think I won’t ever really not like.
As for the RAV4, driving it was a breeze and the short 10-minute loop we took around the World Trade Center brought joy to my car-loving heart.
Just drive and pray the war ends
Sadly, the war between the US and Iran has put the Strait of Hormuz in a bind and the fuel we get for the cars we drive out here are victims.
No, the EV is not the solution to the crisis — end of the war is.
There are talks and there are more talks that the war is about to end. But, that seems like just talk?
Yesterday, rumors had it that President Trump said that there is an agreement with Iran. But today is another day and peace seems life just another word.
Trump has been quoted in newspaper reports that a major peace deal with Iran is imminent. A ceasefire will be signed this Sunday. Hereabouts, in this part of the world, half the day has passed and there is no news yet of a signed ceasefire.
And so we wait. With more than bated breath.
Back to cars
We love to drive — no matter what the vehicle is — car or truck or bicycle or motorbike — the joy has always been in the drive. So, the selfish me hopes, no prays that the Strait of Hormuz (that has become so popular) will open and ships that carry the fuel will move on safely and free.
In the meantime, we still suffer because of the high gas prices and because, as I have always believed — war is stupid.
Until the next detour.