Why drive and war is stupid

But, there are delivery robots… but that’s for another story.

At that time, I thought that the coming revolution in cars, they had suggested about in the conversation, would make transit more efficient, smarter, safer and far less prone to human error. Moreover, in transforming drivers into passengers, it would free them up to do “more productive,” “less stressful” things, perhaps.

But, years have gone and the electric vehicles (EVs) and the robot-run cars have taken the lead. So, do you ever think the move might be massively underestimating how much many people actually enjoy driving?”

In the years I have spent talking to people about their cars — I have never met any car-enthusiast who did not love driving. Right?

Last weekend, at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) we stood in line waiting our turn to test drive the newly released RAV4 HEV.

It was a scorcher of a day and yet there we stood waiting.

I guess it just means that getting behind the wheel and putting my rubber to the metal is an activity that I think I won’t ever really not like.

As for the RAV4, driving it was a breeze and the short 10-minute loop we took around the World Trade Center brought joy to my car-loving heart.

Just drive and pray the war ends

Sadly, the war between the US and Iran has put the Strait of Hormuz in a bind and the fuel we get for the cars we drive out here are victims.

No, the EV is not the solution to the crisis — end of the war is.

There are talks and there are more talks that the war is about to end. But, that seems like just talk?

Yesterday, rumors had it that President Trump said that there is an agreement with Iran. But today is another day and peace seems life just another word.