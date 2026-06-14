VinFast revenue soars in Q1

That was 41.7 percent higher than a year earlier. The company traced the increase to stronger EV sales in Vietnam and added contributions from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

VinFast delivered 58,577 electric vehicles during the quarter, up 61 percent from the same period in 2025. International markets made up around eight percent of total deliveries.

The company also cited progress in Southeast Asia and India. At the end of the first quarter, VinFast ranked as the top battery electric vehicle brand in the Philippines. It placed fourth in India and eighth in Indonesia.

Its two-wheel business also grew sharply. VinFast delivered 143,136 e-scooters and e-bikes in the first quarter, up 219 percent from the same period last year.

In March alone, the company received more than 135,000 e-scooter orders and shipped more than 93,000 e-scooters to dealers in Vietnam.

VinFast said it now leads Vietnam’s electric motorcycle market. Its share of the country’s total motorcycle market, which includes both electric and internal combustion models, reached 17 percent in March.

The company continued to build its retail network. By the end of March, VinFast vehicles were available through 447 showrooms worldwide.

VinFast also signed new agreements with 29 after-sales partners in several markets. The company plans to grow its service network to more than 1,100 workshops worldwide this year, covering North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

VinFast also announced a collaboration with NVIDIA and Autobrains for a next-generation Level 4 autonomous driving program for Southeast Asia. The program uses NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion and targets markets with more complex traffic conditions.

VinFast said it will continue to use dealership partnerships as its main sales channel while expanding manufacturing, assembly and distribution in markets where it already operates.