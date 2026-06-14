Total eclipse

Those changes include unique front and rear fascias, separate lighting signatures, sporty alloy wheels and Mitsubishi’s Triple Diamond badge.

The model will also carry styling cues linked to other vehicles in Mitsubishi’s global lineup.

The Eclipse name carries history for Mitsubishi, especially in North America. The original Mitsubishi Eclipse arrived there in 1990 and became one of the brand’s better-known nameplates.

The badge later returned through the Eclipse Cross, a compact crossover. The Eclipse Sportback now gives the name a new role in Mitsubishi’s electric vehicle plans.

Mitsubishi has not yet released technical details for the Eclipse Sportback. Battery size, range, charging time, motor output and pricing will be announced later.

The company also has not given an exact launch date beyond its target window in the second half of 2026.

The new EV adds to Mitsubishi’s long-running work with electrified vehicles. The company started developing electric vehicles in Japan in the 1970s.

The i-MiEV went on sale in select markets in 2009 and later reached the United States and Canada in late 2011. Mitsubishi also introduced the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV globally in 2012, before bringing it to North America in 2018.