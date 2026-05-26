Security Bank, ACI Worldwide win Asia-Pacific fintech award

ACI Worldwide and Security Bank Corporation said Tuesday they won the “Best Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific” at the 2026 Asian Banker Global Financial Technology Innovation Awards for transforming the bank’s payment infrastructure into a unified platform.

The initiative consolidated fragmented payment systems into a single ISO 20022-native platform capable of processing both low- and high-value real-time transactions across multiple channels. According to the companies, the system integrates payment processing, monitoring, investigation, and reporting into one operational environment, reducing manual intervention and improving efficiency.

“This transformation goes to the heart of how we serve our customers and grow as a bank,” said John Cary Ong. “Payments are no longer a back-end utility. They are a frontline experience and a competitive differentiator.”

The companies said the phased rollout allowed InstaPay services to go live within 10 months, eventually scaling to more than 10 million transactions monthly. Security Bank added that transaction volumes across domestic payment rails rose 35 percent year-on-year, while the platform achieved 99.99 percent uptime and tripled processing capacity.