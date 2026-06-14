From the glass-tower gaming floor, they have moved to more nondescript shophouses in districts where nobody asks questions and everybody minds their own business. Think of the sort of address where the signage out front says one thing and the activity inside says quite another.

A well-placed source in uniform confirmed that the crackdown has not so much eliminated the problem as rearranged its furniture. Smaller cells with quieter footprints. The digital tentacles, however, remain very much functional, still ensnaring the unwary across borders and time zones.

What is particularly alarming is that the geographic footprint of these alleged ghost operations stretches well beyond the capital’s usual suspects.

A certain pearl of the western sea, famed for its turquoise waters and UNESCO-listed underground river, is said to have attracted rather less photogenic forms of enterprise. Farther south, a city has apparently extended its famous hospitality to guests of the digital-swindle variety.

The authorities, to their credit, are not pretending the problem vanished with the official ban. A senior officer went on record saying operations would continue, that hubs had been dismantled, and that the dismantling would go on.

A former congressional inquisitor who spent considerable legislative energy hauling suspects to the microphone has likewise been sounding the alarm about new, low-profile configurations rising from the ashes of the old regime.

For now, the ghosts remain in the machine.

The machine has simply moved to a quieter neighborhood.