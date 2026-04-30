PNP backs national anti-scam hub

“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and in supporting any effort to make cyberspace safe for everybody. The government’s unified action is important in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” Nartatez said.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center earlier said the proposed hub aims to integrate and streamline government processes, making it easier for victims to report scams involving online platforms, text messages and phone calls.

Amid rising cases of digital fraud, the initiative is seen as a consolidated effort among key agencies, including the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, and other law enforcement bodies handling organized and transnational crimes.