PNP backs national anti-scam hub

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday expressed full readiness to support the government’s push for a more coordinated response against online fraud through the planned National Anti-Scam Hub (NASH).
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group to prepare its operational role in the initiative. The hub is expected to serve as a centralized platform for receiving reports on online scams and ensuring faster inter-agency coordination.
“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and in supporting any effort to make cyberspace safe for everybody. The government’s unified action is important in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” Nartatez said.
The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center earlier said the proposed hub aims to integrate and streamline government processes, making it easier for victims to report scams involving online platforms, text messages and phone calls.
Amid rising cases of digital fraud, the initiative is seen as a consolidated effort among key agencies, including the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, and other law enforcement bodies handling organized and transnational crimes.
Nartatez said the PNP has been working closely with these institutions in anticipation of the hub’s formal launch, stressing the need for strong operational readiness, particularly among cybercrime units.
He reiterated that unified inter-agency cooperation remains central to the government’s approach in addressing increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes affecting the public.