PDEA sweep nets over P107-M illegal drugs

The crackdown relied on coordinated efforts between PDEA regional offices, Philippine National Police drug enforcement groups, and local police stations.

Of the 120 people taken into custody, 72 were identified as suspected drug pushers and eight were alleged drug den operators.

All suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

During the sweep, authorities confiscated 14,164.73 grams of shabu, 7,795.20 grams of marijuana kush, 755.62 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 8,355 marijuana plants.

Officers also recovered 185 ecstasy tablets, 50 milliliters of liquid ecstasy, one gram of cocaine and 10 marijuana cartridges.

The confiscated substances are in government custody for forensic examination and will be used as evidence in court proceedings, according to PDEA.