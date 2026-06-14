OneAboitiz reaches communities after Mindanao quake

In the wake of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao, the Aboitiz Group, through its #OneAboitiz initiative, immediately mobilized resources and team members to support affected communities across Sarangani, General Santos City, Cotabato and Davao.
Responding to the urgent needs of families displaced by the disaster, the Aboitiz Group quickly mobilized resources, manpower and logistics to deliver essential aid to communities grappling with the earthquake’s impact. Through the collective efforts of AboitizPower, AP Thermal Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, UnionBank, City Savings Bank, Aboitiz Foods, and Apo Agua, the Group has so far committed P2.8 million worth of food and water donations to support affected families.
The response highlights the strength of the One Aboitiz spirit — bringing together the capabilities, resources, and people of the Aboitiz Group to stand with communities during times of crisis. Team members on the ground worked alongside local partners and authorities to ensure that aid reached those who needed it most, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to creating positive impact beyond business.
As recovery efforts continue, Aboitiz Foundation is also encouraging individuals and organizations who wish to help affected families to contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation initiatives. Donations may be sent through:
Account Name: Aboitiz Foundation
Account Number: 000260001442
Bank: UnionBank
Every contribution will help provide critical support to communities as they recover and rebuild from the effects of the earthquake.
The Aboitiz Group remains committed to working hand in hand with local stakeholders, government agencies and community partners to help affected families recover and emerge stronger in the aftermath of this disaster.
The Aboitiz Foundation’s campaign is authorized by Department of Social Welfare and Development under DSWD Solicitation Permit No. DSWD-SB-PSP-S-2026-000123 valid nationwide until 20 May 2027.