OneAboitiz reaches communities after Mindanao quake

As recovery efforts continue, Aboitiz Foundation is also encouraging individuals and organizations who wish to help affected families to contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation initiatives. Donations may be sent through:

Account Name: Aboitiz Foundation

Account Number: 000260001442

Bank: UnionBank

Every contribution will help provide critical support to communities as they recover and rebuild from the effects of the earthquake.

The Aboitiz Group remains committed to working hand in hand with local stakeholders, government agencies and community partners to help affected families recover and emerge stronger in the aftermath of this disaster.

The Aboitiz Foundation’s campaign is authorized by Department of Social Welfare and Development under DSWD Solicitation Permit No. DSWD-SB-PSP-S-2026-000123 valid nationwide until 20 May 2027.