Keeping the needs of PWDs front and center

I thank each and every one of you for helping make this happen. This room is filled with champions who have worked to break down the barriers that hold back persons with disabilities, and impede their contributions to the world.

The Convention has now been ratified by 192 countries and one regional organization. Over 90 per cent of countries have laws guaranteeing the rights of persons with disabilities. Nearly 80 percent prohibit discrimination against persons with disabilities in hiring. And 75 percent have passed laws to guarantee the integration of students with disabilities.

In practical terms, this means millions more children and youth receiving an education and millions more adults earning a living. It means more independence, and more resilient communities.

Today is your day to take pride — and for the world to thank you for your tenacity. But it is also a moment to reflect. The latest UN Disability and Development Report found that almost all of the SDG indicators for persons with disabilities are off track. In other words, while progress is real, it is unacceptably slow. Worse still, we are at risk of losing the ground we have gained.

Our world faces a whirlwind of crises, from climate change, to conflict, to a global surge in the cost of living. And we know that when conflicts erupt or disasters strike, persons with disabilities are among the first to lose: Lose their jobs, lose access, lose their lives. Such crises can also result in further disabilities and lasting impacts on mental health. That is why, as we tackle these challenges, we must keep the needs of persons with disabilities front and center.

This Conference focuses on three crucial themes. First — violence and abuse. The numbers are shocking. One-third of all children with disabilities experience neglect or violence — be it emotional, physical or sexual. These risks extend into adulthood, especially among women with disabilities and persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. This must end. That requires better mechanisms for identifying and reporting exploitation. And it requires justice systems that are accessible to all.

Next — support systems and care. It’s time to rapidly scale up services that enable persons with disabilities to participate more fully in economic, social and political life. We know that within existing care systems, persons with disabilities both provide and receive care. We also know that unpaid care work falls disproportionately on women and girls, including women and girls with disabilities. Improving care systems can help advance both disability inclusion and gender equality. This includes better rehabilitation and habilitation, accessible and affordable housing, assistive technology, and enhanced transportation. Such services can make an especially big difference in low-income nations, where almost half of persons with disabilities still cannot access community activities. And where more than 60 percent are still denied the support to make decisions about their own lives — including where to live, or how to spend their money. This requires national development plans that prioritize disability, and both domestic and international investment. It also requires a deeper recognition of the link between age and disability, including policies that prioritize long-term care and support as populations age.

Finally, civic engagement. Persons with disabilities are often missing from many political and other roles. In developing countries, about 30 percent of persons with disabilities encounter hurdles when trying to vote in elections. For decades, the disability movement has made its message clear: ‘Nothing about us, without us.’

Governments have a responsibility to remove all barriers to participation in every aspect of political and public life, and to empower persons with disabilities to be full partners in policymaking.